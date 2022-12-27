ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

By Natasha Zouves
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JybU2_0jvSoH6k00

( NewsNation ) — The party’s over, the cakes, cookies and candies have been gobbled and now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but really didn’t want?

According to marketing data firm Inmar , about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

Chanda Torrey of Gifter World says she tries to curate gift lists on her website so you’re able to find the perfect presents for even the pickiest people. But if a return is a must, she suggests reading the fine print.

“It’s important. Some places have like a month, some places say three weeks, some places say six months, and they’re all different,” Torrey said. “So, make sure you know what the time difference is.”

With 33% of stores reporting an increase in holiday sales, returns will rise too. That’s where the company Newmine comes in.

CEO Navjit Bhasin explained how artificial intelligence helps retailers cut down on returns. Eliminating merchandise mistakes like sending a black garment instead of a much-wanted, rose-colored item makes for a return and a loss in brand loyalty.

Truckers keep driving during holiday rush

“The best return is the one but it does not have to happen,” Bhasin said. “The moment a consumer like you and I decide we’re going to return this product, the margin is gone. And then the retailers struggle to say, ‘Hey, how do I cost efficiently get the product back into my supply chain? How do I refurbish it? How do I dispose of it?’”

Retailers estimate 10% of all returns are fraudulent, with the No. 1 fraud being wardrobing: the return of used, non-defective merchandise.

Still, many never return gifts even if they don’t like them.

“I am not a big fan of returning,” Torrey said. “In fact, I have bought shoes, got home and discovered that I had two left shoes and was too embarrassed to return them and I’ve done that twice.”

A recent survey of retailers found six in 10 will have stricter return policies this year.

Bhasin suggests considering the environmental impacts of ordering multiple sizes and returning those that don’t fit. Instead, contact online retailers and ask more questions about sizing, colors and product details to make a better purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Squatters in condemned house accused of stealing utilities, vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say four people who may have been living in a condemned house for up to a year were arrested Wednesday after officers found two stolen vans in the driveway. Police said George Bargery, Courtney Bargery, Bradley Eckert, and Shaneka Turner were all inside the boarded up house on Shannon Avenue that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse employees told to work without water

This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after robbing man he met on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested more than four years after police say he robbed a man he met on social media. According to police, it all started on March 17, 2018, when Marcus Clifton invited the man to hang out at his home on Montee Road. When the victim showed up, police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man told deputies he killed his stepfather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man is accused of shooting his stepfather to death, and he told authorities it was because the man was abusing his mother. Deputies responded the night of Dec. 22 to the 3900 block of Piermont, in an area of the county between Raleigh and Bartlett. The suspect, Najja Simmons, told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I got bail money,’ man threatens ex’s male co-worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he threatened to kidnap and torture his ex’s male co-worker and hit an officer with his car. The incident happened December 19 outside DHL Signify on East Raines Road, but Krystopher Swain, 22, was booked in the Shelby County jail on Wednesday. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police investigate fatal North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in North Memphis, police said early Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 in the morning near the intersection of Watkins and Brown in the Vollintine Evergreen neighborhood. A victim was found dead at the scene. It appears detectives were focusing their investigation on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police pursuit ends in Oakhaven with vehicles struck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police vehicles were struck and an officer injured in a pursuit in the Oakhaven area Thursday. Memphis Police said they were checking out a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Winchester at 11 a.m. when the driver put the car in gear and accelerated, striking a patrol vehicle and another […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot outside Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside of an East Memphis restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It was a chilling moment for those inside Big Bad Breakfast as an employee holiday party turned into the center of a crime scene. Victoria Franklin works inside the restaurant. She was in the kitchen when Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men attempt to kidnap woman in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three men who they say tried to kidnap a woman in Germantown on Friday night. According to the Germantown Police Department, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to 7516 W. Farmington in regard to an attempted kidnapping. Two men physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy