wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY
Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
wdadradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
wdadradio.com
NATIONAL, STATE GAS PRICE AVERAGES GO UP WHILE INDIANA’S GOES DOWN
As we enter the New Year, the national and statewide gas price averages are going up. Across the United States is $3.19 a gallon, up $0.10 from last week. However it is 30 cents lower than last month, and 9 cents below last year’s average. Pennsylvania’s average this morning...
fox29.com
DA: Pennsylvania troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire
GREENSBURG, Pa - A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence...
wdadradio.com
PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP
Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
wdadradio.com
TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70
Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
wdadradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
wdadradio.com
ROBERT D. RORABAUGH, 72
Robert D. “Bob” Rorabaugh, 72, of Mahaffey, PA died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois in DuBois, PA. The son of Robert R. and S. Marie (Blose) Rorabaugh, he was born on August 24, 1950 in Indiana, PA. Bob was a graduate of...
wdadradio.com
DOUG CRAIG, 44
Douglas Paul Craig, 44 of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in his home. Born on September 18, 1978 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Karen Craig, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1996. Doug moved to the Indiana area in the early 2000’s and worked at...
abc23.com
Punxsutawney House Fire
Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult child reside at the home, and...
wdadradio.com
JAY SHAFFER, 87
Jay L. Shaffer, 87, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven. Jay was the middle son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, he was born April 6th, 1935, in Penn Run, Pa. He attended High School through the 9th grade then went to work for his father and grandfather on the family farm, fruit orchards and greenhouse. That farm is now underwater and referred to as Yellow Creek State Park. He then continued his high school education at Indiana Area High School and graduated in 1953. Jay earned Varsity letters in football and track, both in high school and college and in his senior year of high school he was the fastest runner in Indiana County in the 100 yard dash.
Millions in funding heading to Jefferson County for water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been an ongoing battle for some residents in Jefferson County to get clean water, but thank to a $2 million grant that looks to replace Henderson Townships water system, residents may soon get what they have been wanting. On Christmas day residents of Stump Creek in Henderson Township got […]
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
2 taken to a hospital after fire in Fayette County, investigators say
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 1 person was taken to...
wdadradio.com
TWO STOLEN CARS IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH FOUND
Two stolen cars in Blairsville Borough Tuesday night were found over the last 24 hours. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Lou Sacco said that a white Nissan Murano was found this morning in a driveway along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. The car was initially reported stolen from a home, also along West Chestnut Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.
