Jay L. Shaffer, 87, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven. Jay was the middle son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, he was born April 6th, 1935, in Penn Run, Pa. He attended High School through the 9th grade then went to work for his father and grandfather on the family farm, fruit orchards and greenhouse. That farm is now underwater and referred to as Yellow Creek State Park. He then continued his high school education at Indiana Area High School and graduated in 1953. Jay earned Varsity letters in football and track, both in high school and college and in his senior year of high school he was the fastest runner in Indiana County in the 100 yard dash.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO