WLOS.com
Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
WLOS.com
Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
WLOS.com
Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
Asheville: Water restoration won't be complete Friday night
A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won't be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.
WLOS.com
Asheville leaders fall short of water restoration goal as outage nears 1-week mark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville leaders issued a disappointing update Friday regarding widespread water outages. David Melton, director of water resources, announced the city fell short of its previous restoration estimate. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to make the goal of having full water service by the end...
WLOS.com
'Help bridge that gap:' Asheville fire, city departments deliver water supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department and other city departments are distributing water to people unable to purchase water as widespread outages continue. The distribution work is happening as water crews work around the clock to restore outages. News 13 watched as crews worked for hours Thursday at the intersection of Sweeten Creek and Caribou roads.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water Service Update Friday, December 30
The City of Asheville continues to make progress in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Today community members will continue to see a return of service and improved service as the water distribution system continues to pressurize. The City understands everyone’s frustration during this event, unfortunately, the goal of having full water restored to all customers by the end of the day today will not be met. Staff continues to be out in the field verifying return of service as areas come back on line. This work is being complemented by support from Metropolitan Sewerage District (MSD) staff.
WLOS.com
Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
WLOS.com
Where's the water? One restaurant owner calls for more accountability from city officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As widespread water woes continue across the city of Asheville, one restaurant owner is demanding city leaders be held accountable. Since Monday, Cantina Louie has been without water. A sign on the door says, "Closed due to Asheville Waterline Shut Down." “I do [think city...
WLOS.com
'We have faith, and we have beer,' AVL brewpub loses $3,000 daily to water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every day they are forced to stay closed, Asheville’s bar and restaurant industry takes a major financial hit. Barry Bialik, owner of Thirsty Monk in Biltmore Park Town Square, said the business has been closed since Tuesday. And each day it is not in operation, it's losing about $3,000, Bialik said.
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands helps more than 300 people amid Asheville water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands gave out bottles and jugs of water at its Warren Wilson Road location on Thursday, Dec. 29, to help folks dealing with water outages around Asheville. In just two days, the nonprofit says it has provided water for over 300 people. Leaders...
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Schools announce remote learning day due to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the water outages in Western North Carolina. School officials said the high number of boil water advisories and water outages are affecting the school buildings in the area. They also...
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
WLOS.com
Owner of Cruso campground demolished by 2021 floods has high hopes for new year
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — In August 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated parts of Haywood County. A campground in Cruso was hit especially hard and with fatal consequences. Campground owner Sherrie McArthur is still recovering, but she has hopes for a better 2023. For McArthur, the impacts...
WLOS.com
Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
