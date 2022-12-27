The City of Asheville continues to make progress in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Today community members will continue to see a return of service and improved service as the water distribution system continues to pressurize. The City understands everyone’s frustration during this event, unfortunately, the goal of having full water restored to all customers by the end of the day today will not be met. Staff continues to be out in the field verifying return of service as areas come back on line. This work is being complemented by support from Metropolitan Sewerage District (MSD) staff.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO