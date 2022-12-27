SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After days of water supply issues amid freezing temperatures in Selma, the city’s mayor reports water supply improvements. “I am pleased to announce that we have managed to get the water leakage to a manageable level,” said Mayor James Perkins Jr. “Our water supply has been stabilized and our tanks on the low side are at normal levels. The high side tanks are increasing as well. Selma, we are out of danger.”

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO