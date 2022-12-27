Read full article on original website
WSFA
‘We are out of danger’: Selma mayor touts improved water supply
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After days of water supply issues amid freezing temperatures in Selma, the city’s mayor reports water supply improvements. “I am pleased to announce that we have managed to get the water leakage to a manageable level,” said Mayor James Perkins Jr. “Our water supply has been stabilized and our tanks on the low side are at normal levels. The high side tanks are increasing as well. Selma, we are out of danger.”
WSFA
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve. According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
WSFA
Montgomery airport reopens after worker killed in industrial accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has resumed normal operations after a worker was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve. The airport temporarily halted outbound and inbound flights Saturday evening. Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee. The Federal...
Troy Messenger
Lashley retires from TPD after 26 years of service
Friday, Dec. 30, marked the retirement of longtime Troy Police Department Dispatcher and Records Clerk Jo Lashley after 26 years of service in the department. Lashley grew up all over the Southeast, the daughter of an Air Force officer. She attended elementary school in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 before attending Gene Prater Beauty College in Texas. She also graduated from Seminole County Community College in Florida in emergency dispatching in 1986.
WSFA
Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
aldailynews.com
State House sees flooding after pipes freeze and burst
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s days-long deep freeze claimed another victim this Christmas: the Alabama State House. A pipe located on the second floor burst, causing leaks and flooding on that floor, plus the first floor and the basement level. The flooding occurred in the northern parts of the building, where offices for the Secretary of State and the Department of Finance are located on the second floor.
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
WSFA
Funeral held for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is being remembered for his courage, resolve and commitment to serve and protect his community. Sedinger passed away Monday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Sedinger was laid to rest Friday. With heavy hearts, hundreds gathered...
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
WSFA
Montgomery’s weather history on New Year’s
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wild weather may be an understatement when describing what Montgomery has seen on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The data we have goes all the way back to the late 1800s. Everything from accumulating snow to drenching rain and thunderstorms has occurred....
WSFA
Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
Frozen water pipes cause ’emergency’ situation in Alabama town, mayor says
The mayor of an Alabama city declared a state of emergency Christmas day after the city’s water system was nearly out of water after severe cold weather caused pipes to burst all over the city. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. took to social media Sunday sending a Christmas Day...
WSFA
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
Morning crash in Montgomery leaves 47-year-old woman dead
A woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Samantha Edwards. She was 47 and lived in Montgomery. The wreck happened about 8 a.m. in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. Edwards was pronounced dead at the...
alabamanews.net
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings
As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
alabamanews.net
Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge
A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident. The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Community Reaction to the Death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
