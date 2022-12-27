Read full article on original website
Related
Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown
Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in...
Southwest hopes to have schedule fixed by Friday
(The Hill) – Southwest Airlines is looking to restore its flight schedule by Friday after canceling more than 15,000 flights over the last week, potentially bringing relief to stranded holiday travelers. The airline has scheduled just 39 cancellations for Friday, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware, after...
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) – The latest story of travelers having trouble getting to their destinations stems from a viral video of two women who were forced off an Amtrak train in Grand Junction, Colorado. It happened after officials say their small dog — a Pomeranian — was disturbing...
Will the supply chain troubles get any better in 2023?
(NEXSTAR) – Supply chain struggles have been apparent for the last few years. They have caused empty shelves, shipping delays, and, even shopping limits. Will it get any better in the new year?. Based on the current data, it’s hard to say. Around this time last year, dozens...
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
(WTAJ) — Have you ever noticed more people than usual in line at the car wash after a big winter storm? While snow and ice may potentially contain dirt, they don’t necessarily make your car dirty enough to need washing. So what gives?. The answer is salt. Because...
What is an atmospheric river?
(KDVR/NEXSTAR) — Have you ever heard of a weather pattern called the “atmospheric river”? The powerful and prolonged condition is gearing up to move over the western region of the U.S. through Jan. 4. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific...
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0