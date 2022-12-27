Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Eyes remain on a significant storm system that’s developing in the western U.S. and will swing through the southwest U.S. and move northeast towards the Midwest Monday and Tuesday. OVERVIEW: The forecast remains on point for a winter storm to impact the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties. Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth. Officials...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota
Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
more955.com
South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
kelo.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces January sobriety checkpoints.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints in the KELO listening area are scheduled for Clay, Davison, Lake, and Minnehaha counties. Other...
gowatertown.net
Winners named in South Dakota DOT’s “Name the Snowplow” contest
PIERRE, S.D. – The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest began in November, before the snow began to fly in earnest. The contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather. Travelers can sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along pre-selected travel routes.
tsln.com
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
KELOLAND TV
Dry Weekend, Snowy Monday & Tuesday
Mostly dry skies this weekend ahead of a storm system for Monday and Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches are already posted for Monday and Tuesday. There are areas of fog in central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. The fog will slowly go away, but some reduced visibility will last into the early afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
USPS mail suspensions across North Dakota
USPS closed nearly 200 facilities and suspended deliveries due to the recent blizzard.
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight and clear skies are expected by morning. Patchy fog is possible on the South Dakota plains. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect sunshine for much of...
