Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Pierre considers eastbound airline route
PIERRE, S.D. - Travelers in central South Dakota may soon have another flight option in and out of South Dakota’s capital city. Earlier this month, Denver Air Connection was the only airline to submit a big for the city’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract, which Pierre shares with Watertown. In their bid, Denver Air included options to fly to either Minneapolis or Chicago, along with Denver.
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
dakotanewsnow.com
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
gowatertown.net
Woman injured in rollover south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The driver of a pickup was injured Tuesday night in a rollover on Interstate 29 five miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports it happened just after 6:30 at mile marker 172. The pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to icy roads....
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
gowatertown.net
Christmas Eve fire destroys rural Brookings County home
BROOKINGS, S.D.–A Christmas Eve fire has destroyed a home in rural Brookings County. The sheriff’s department says the fire was at a home on U.S. Highway 81 near 201st Street. That’s east of Badger. Fire departments from Arlington, Aurora, Bruce, Badger, Brookings, Elkton, Estelline, Lake Preston and...
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
