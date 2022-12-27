Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines employee killed in 'industrial accident' at Alabama airport
A ground crew employee with American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines was killed in an industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on New Year's Eve.
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.
Comments / 0