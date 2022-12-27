ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY

A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

APD Searches For “Jugging” Suspect

Police say they’re investigating another case of “jugging” at a south Austin bank. This form of robbery occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store and then takes the money by force. Law enforcement says the male suspect in Thursday’s incident...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

4 arrested in connection with Cedar Park jugging incident

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident at a Cedar Park gas station on Wednesday morning. The Cedar Park Police Department said that on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., it received a call of a robbery at the Texaco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trial. Initial reports said that the victim had just come from a bank when someone attacked him, took his money and drove away.
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
LAMPASAS, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
dailytrib.com

Two dead in suspected domestic dispute

Law enforcement is investigating the Dec. 26 deaths of a man and a woman in a suspected domestic dispute in Cottonwood Shores. No information on their identities or details in the case had been released at the time of this story’s publication. Cottonwood Shores Police Chief John Liendo told...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy