CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
Texas man allegedly fatally shot estranged wife after holding her and 13-year-old daughter hostage
GEORGETOWN, Texas (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man stands accused of holding his estranged wife hostage and fatally shooting her. According to a news release from the Georgetown Police Department, on Dec. 27, a juvenile called 911 and said that her father, Ricardo Quinones, entered her and her mother's home with a weapon and "was holding them hostage."
Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting
APD officers are searching the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but have not yet located any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.
kwhi.com
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
kurv.com
APD Searches For “Jugging” Suspect
Police say they’re investigating another case of “jugging” at a south Austin bank. This form of robbery occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store and then takes the money by force. Law enforcement says the male suspect in Thursday’s incident...
APD searching for man suspected of attacking, robbing older woman in jugging case
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a jugging incident that happened on Dec. 29. APD said the crime occurred Thursday around noon at the Bank of America at 2501 S. Congress Ave. That's in South Austin just off East Oltorf Street. The male suspect was seen...
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
4 arrested in connection with Cedar Park jugging incident
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident at a Cedar Park gas station on Wednesday morning. The Cedar Park Police Department said that on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., it received a call of a robbery at the Texaco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trial. Initial reports said that the victim had just come from a bank when someone attacked him, took his money and drove away.
APD searching for two men suspected of stealing food trailer in November
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a food trailer back in November. The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. That's in South Austin. APD...
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
KWTX
DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
Law enforcement in surrounding Austin communities patrol for drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve
The Round Rock Police Department says it has increased the hours its DWI unit will be on patrol this weekend and that it will pay particular attention to parts of town with strips of bars.
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges
Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
dailytrib.com
Two dead in suspected domestic dispute
Law enforcement is investigating the Dec. 26 deaths of a man and a woman in a suspected domestic dispute in Cottonwood Shores. No information on their identities or details in the case had been released at the time of this story’s publication. Cottonwood Shores Police Chief John Liendo told...
KVUE
Austin, TX
