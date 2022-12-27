Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Overturned TD took 7 key points from Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Whether the game would have played out the same is anyone’s guess. No one ever really knows. But Michigan had seven key points wiped from the scoreboard early in the second quarter of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Texas Christian, a 51-45 final at State Farm Stadium that saw Jim Harbaugh’s team needing another seven points to claim victory.
In Fiesta Bowl, Michigan can go from great to college football’s pinnacle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The love and admiration came right away, mere moments after the Michigan football team landed at nearby Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday. During an introductory news conference where Jim Harbaugh fielded questions about returning to the College Football Playoff, his team’s opponent in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, Texas Christian, and the throng of new players coming into the program, a young fan — hoisted on top of his father’s shoulders — had one simple message for his favorite coach.
Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: One big play away and back to the drawing board
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl featured a little bit of everything. It also marked the end of Michigan’s 2022 season. The second-ranked Wolverines’ late comeback attempt fell short, falling to No. 3 TCU 51-45 in a shootout at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Michigan...
Michigan RB Kalel Mullings ‘disappointed in myself’ after goal-line fumble
GLENDALE, Ariz. — With Michigan on its heels, trailing by double digits for the first time all season, came a crucial play in the second quarter of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. Roman Wilson had just caught a 50-yard pass to set the Wolverines up at the 1-yard line, almost guaranteeing a quick touchdown.
Michigan not discouraged by another playoff loss: ‘We’ll be back’
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy arrived at the team’s postgame news conference at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with a white towel draped over his neck and a faint smudge of eye black on his right cheek. For a second year in a row, the...
Jake Moody sets Michigan field-goal record in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — There isn’t much to celebrate at halftime, but placekicker Jake Moody has been a shining star in the first two quarters of Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with Texas Christian. Moody successfully kicked a program-record 59-yard field goal as time expired at the end of...
Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?
Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
Long Michigan TD overturned on replay review; Wolverines fumble on next play
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Early in the second quarter in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, No. 2 Michigan appeared to seize momentum back from No. 3 TCU after a sluggish start. Safety Rod Moore had just intercepted Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan to get the ball back for the Wolverines, and they nearly capitalized immediately.
Michigan vs. TCU live updates: Michigan needs late comeback in Fiesta Bowl
Michigan’s defense holds, and forces a field goal. It’s good from 33 yards out. Still a two-score game. An illegal block below the waist on the kickoff return forces the Wolverines to start their drive on their own 13. An intentional grounding call pushes them back even farther, to their own 7, on third-and-16. Under pressure, his pass sails high, and Michigan is forced to punt out of its own end zone. It sets up a big return, before Mason Graham levels the ball carrier at the Michigan 16.
Michigan DB Gemon Green: ‘Minding my own business’ during MSU tunnel attack
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The incident dominated the headlines for weeks, yet Gemon Green did his best to insulate himself from it all. The Michigan defensive back said he stayed off social media and limited his interactions to family and close friends in the days after Oct. 29, when he and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows were attacked in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the rivalry game with Michigan State.
Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Michigan closed as a 7 ½-point underdog in last year’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal. The second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) currently are a 7 ½-point favorite for their Fiesta Bowl semifinal matchup this year against No. 3 TCU (12-1).
What’s being said nationally ahead of Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl matchup
No. 2 Michigan (13-0) enters Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal against No. 3 TCU (12-1) as just over a touchdown favorite, which is no surprise to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who has called a handful of Michigan games this year. “They know exactly who they are and exactly...
Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
Michigan practice observations: R.J. Moten update, receivers back, QBs
TEMPE, Ariz. — The three Michigan receivers limited earlier in the week at practice were back at it Thursday, two days before the Fiesta Bowl matchup. Andrel Anthony, A.J. Henning and Amorion Walker were all in uniform, going through pre-game warmups and running routes ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN).
With Blake Corum out, Jim Harbaugh declares: Donovan Edwards ‘saved our team’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — While the talk this week has centered around Michigan’s bully-like offensive line, always-happy quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the team’s run to a second straight College Football Playoff, one player in particular has been credited with saving the season. Running back Donovan Edwards, whose 401...
No position switch for Michigan’s ‘jack of all trades’ safety R.J. Moten
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With media getting a chance to view a portion of Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, there was a notable surprise at the linebacker position. Junior safety R.J. Moten was participating in drills with the linebackers, which appeared to be an important development heading into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal matchup against TCU.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 17
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-8) have no time to waste on their quest for the postseason, with a season sweep of the Chicago Bears (3-12) in the cards for Week 17. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Bears before the last home game of the year:
Detroit Lions draw ‘x-factor’ Justin Fields fresh off thrashing by Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were gashed for 320 rushing yards and 37 points by the Carolina Panthers last week. And now, they have a date with the dangerous Justin Fields in Week 17. Pro Football Focus had the Lions with 13 missed tackles against the Panthers in Week...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0