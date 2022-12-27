Michigan’s defense holds, and forces a field goal. It’s good from 33 yards out. Still a two-score game. An illegal block below the waist on the kickoff return forces the Wolverines to start their drive on their own 13. An intentional grounding call pushes them back even farther, to their own 7, on third-and-16. Under pressure, his pass sails high, and Michigan is forced to punt out of its own end zone. It sets up a big return, before Mason Graham levels the ball carrier at the Michigan 16.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO