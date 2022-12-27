ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Overturned TD took 7 key points from Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Whether the game would have played out the same is anyone’s guess. No one ever really knows. But Michigan had seven key points wiped from the scoreboard early in the second quarter of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Texas Christian, a 51-45 final at State Farm Stadium that saw Jim Harbaugh’s team needing another seven points to claim victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Ann Arbor News

In Fiesta Bowl, Michigan can go from great to college football’s pinnacle

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The love and admiration came right away, mere moments after the Michigan football team landed at nearby Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday. During an introductory news conference where Jim Harbaugh fielded questions about returning to the College Football Playoff, his team’s opponent in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, Texas Christian, and the throng of new players coming into the program, a young fan — hoisted on top of his father’s shoulders — had one simple message for his favorite coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Grand Rapids Press

Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?

Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan vs. TCU live updates: Michigan needs late comeback in Fiesta Bowl

Michigan’s defense holds, and forces a field goal. It’s good from 33 yards out. Still a two-score game. An illegal block below the waist on the kickoff return forces the Wolverines to start their drive on their own 13. An intentional grounding call pushes them back even farther, to their own 7, on third-and-16. Under pressure, his pass sails high, and Michigan is forced to punt out of its own end zone. It sets up a big return, before Mason Graham levels the ball carrier at the Michigan 16.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan DB Gemon Green: ‘Minding my own business’ during MSU tunnel attack

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The incident dominated the headlines for weeks, yet Gemon Green did his best to insulate himself from it all. The Michigan defensive back said he stayed off social media and limited his interactions to family and close friends in the days after Oct. 29, when he and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows were attacked in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the rivalry game with Michigan State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Grand Rapids Press

No position switch for Michigan’s ‘jack of all trades’ safety R.J. Moten

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With media getting a chance to view a portion of Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, there was a notable surprise at the linebacker position. Junior safety R.J. Moten was participating in drills with the linebackers, which appeared to be an important development heading into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal matchup against TCU.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

