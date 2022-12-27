Read full article on original website
Brian Hudnell
4d ago
The article uses the “Unexpected” as a guideline for preparation. I stopped reading then . Science so far has been wrong, so says Chicken Little. All the predictions of catastrophic failure of the ecosystem have not materialized.People will believe when a scientific result appears that isn’t a guess . The tipping point ? Where and when will it appear, everything so far is just nature taking course .Plus a rising sea level isn’t doomsday. Man already lives and thrives in the harshest conditions. Frozen tundra to the deserts of the Middle East . Man stands in defiance of the weather .
Inflation dominated news headlines and American psyches in 2022. Overall, consumer prices jumped an average 7.1 percent this year, with the cost of just about everything going up, from cars to coffee and gas to groceries. The trend triggered a bitter midterm election campaign, prompted a series of aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and fears about an impending recession.
The U.S. Congress nearly missed the chance to act on climate. It's frightening to think of where we would be if they did.
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry warned Thursday that the transition to green energy is not happening fast enough on a global scale. The transition to green energy needs to accelerate by a "vast amount" in order to avoid the potential effects of climate change, Kerry claimed at a climate event in Washington, D.C.
Few people actually believe these climate change myths, but the myths and disinformation persist. One expert calls them "zombie arguments."
The U.S. might want to transition to renewables, but it is still chained to oil and natural gas.
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
The US has risked alienating developing countries hit hardest by the climate crisis, after Congress delivered just a fraction of the money promised by Joe Biden to help poorer nations adapt to worsening storms, floods and droughts. Biden has promised $11.4bn each year for developing countries to ease climate impacts...
The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
Of all U.S. states, Florida is usually the one with the highest number of attacks, a trend that has been consistent for decades.
TAIPEI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Friday it would begin incorporating climate change risks into its modelling and forecasts for inflation and economic growth and adapt monetary policy to promote sustainable development.
As of today, less than 10% of the necessary solar and wind power needed for a 2050 global net zero scenario exists, whilst global electricity generation will need to more than triple to 80,000TWh, according to the 2022 BloombergNEF (BNEF) New Energy Outlook. The report outlined two scenarios: a Net...
As the Christmas period winds down and the spectre of regularly scheduled programmes of work and school move ever closer, many are starting to dust off resolutions and plan ahead for the new year. For today‘s newsletter, however, we are looking back at the past 12 months, and what this...
It has been a tumultuous year for the climate in Australia: from record-breaking weather events to a climate surprise in the election, a new target and a global energy crisis, this year has seen its fair share of change. In February, the east-coast town of Lismore and the northern rivers...
After more than half a century of nuclear fusion research, scientists have confirmed a significant breakthrough that could pave the way for an abundant supply of clean energy in the future. Supply of Clean Energy. Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility in California said that fusion experiments had released...
Automotive executives are reportedly scaling back their expectations for EV adoption, according to an annual survey conducted by KPMG International. Last year, professionals working at the top of the industry reported that they believed (on average) that over half of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 would be battery-electric. But their faith in electrification appears to be evaporating, with most respondents suggesting that particular goal is no longer achievable.
