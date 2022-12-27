Don’t wanna see them!!!!!!! I know he’s a cheat and a big time crook!Those returns won’t tell me nothing new about those two facts..Just lock him up already!!!!!! 🤨
NO supporter or spokesperson for T**** can Ever get away with using the word "unprecedented". That guy spent four years in the White House, ignoring, breaking, and violating every norm, standard, and precedent. So don't complain when the response to what he has done is something that has never been done before, because it's never been necessary before.
Cheating and stealing from the government is easy when your always cheating and stealing in marriage and in golf. Now we know why the fake evangelicals love him….they live vicariously through him.
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Kari Lake Lawsuit Could Help Trump Get Reinstated as President, Lawyer Says
Petition to Disqualify Donald Trump From Running Gets Over 100k Signatures
'I can't do this anymore': Bannon comments on Trump's trading cards
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
Trump’s Lawyers Are In Deep Trouble
Trump May Have New Challenger for 2024 Race
Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'
String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report
Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Trump White House Drafted Memo Calling for Staffers Who Didn't Believe Election Fraud to Be Fired
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 41