Virginia State Police investigate Isle of Wight plane crash

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a plane crash that occurred in Isle of Wight County on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to police, the single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal was piloted by Randall Barger, of Newport News, during the crash. Police said Barger was approaching the runway at Franklin Municipal Airport around 8:50 p.m. when the plane crash occurred.

Virginia State Police is currently investigating a plane crash that occurred in Isle of Wight County on Monday, De. 26. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Barger was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash. Police said he was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the Federal Aviation Administration was made aware of the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.