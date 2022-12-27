ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Virginia State Police investigate Isle of Wight plane crash

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oU8Xq_0jvSmlSq00

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a plane crash that occurred in Isle of Wight County on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to police, the single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal was piloted by Randall Barger, of Newport News, during the crash. Police said Barger was approaching the runway at Franklin Municipal Airport around 8:50 p.m. when the plane crash occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MAhE_0jvSmlSq00
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a plane crash that occurred in Isle of Wight County on Monday, De. 26. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Barger was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash. Police said he was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the Federal Aviation Administration was made aware of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/ Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building …. According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy