Virginia State Police investigate Isle of Wight plane crash
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a plane crash that occurred in Isle of Wight County on Monday, Dec. 26.
According to police, the single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal was piloted by Randall Barger, of Newport News, during the crash. Police said Barger was approaching the runway at Franklin Municipal Airport around 8:50 p.m. when the plane crash occurred.
Barger was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash. Police said he was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the Federal Aviation Administration was made aware of the incident.
