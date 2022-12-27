ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

977rocks.com

Discounted Passes Available At North Boundary Waterpark

Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark still have the opportunity to secure a discounted rate. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park will stay at their lowest price of the season through tomorrow. Pool memberships for residents and non-residents can be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

BC3 Receives Federal Funding As Part Of Spending Package

Butler County Community College is receiving federal funding to help with the construction of the new nursing building on campus. As part of the recent government funding package, BC3 was awarded $500,000 toward purchasing equipment for classrooms and labs in the new Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Officials...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
977rocks.com

$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Butler County

Someone is $100,000 richer today after hitting four of five Powerball numbers on a ticket sold in Butler County. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Evans City Road in Meridian. The lottery winner opted for the $1 Powerplay, which took their winnings from $50,000...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End

As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve

The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday. The post Butler...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Wrestlers take Southmoreland Tournament/High School Scores – Wednesday

The Butler wrestlers won the Southmoreland Holiday Classic Tournament with a team total of 255-1/2. Plum was second with 182 points. Santino Sloboda, Gavin Rush, Levi Donnel, Mickey Kreinbucher and Landon Christie scored wins for the Golden Tornado. Boys Basketball:. –Avonworth defeated Knoch 74-67 in the Deer Lakes Round Robin...
BUTLER, PA

