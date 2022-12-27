Read full article on original website
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
977rocks.com
Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student
Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
977rocks.com
BC3 Receives Federal Funding As Part Of Spending Package
Butler County Community College is receiving federal funding to help with the construction of the new nursing building on campus. As part of the recent government funding package, BC3 was awarded $500,000 toward purchasing equipment for classrooms and labs in the new Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Officials...
Property damaged in Beaver County child care facility parking lot, owner asking for help
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — The owner of a child care facility in Beaver County is asking for help after property was damaged on the outside of her business for the fourth time this year. Joanne Fenchak, owner of Joanne’s Child Care in Conway Borough, said a vehicle appears to...
wtae.com
Woman killed after fire at Westmoreland County senior-living apartments identified
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted at an apartment building in West Newton Thursday evening, says Westmoreland County's coroner. The fire impacted the 11th floor of the Filbern Manor Sr. Citizen Hi-Rise at 410 Water St. The county coroner told us that his office was called to the scene.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
wccsradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
977rocks.com
Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End
As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the 1200 block of S. Main Street in South Greensburg. Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene heavy fire was coming from...
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
Two students charged with misdemeanor after mistreatment of cadaver at University of Pittsburgh
Two students from the University of Pittsburgh have been charged with misdemeanor after alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class. They will have a hearing next month related to the allegations and the University will review how they
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
Female pioneer in Trumbull Co. politics passes away
Margaret O'Brien was 94 years old.
6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
Family suing construction company, after woman trips in work zone, dies
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — This season is tough especially when you are forced to celebrate the holidays without the ones you love. “My mom was the glue to our family, really she was the one who kept everyone together. Over the holidays she was the one who initiated everything with the family,” said Craig Coester, whose mom died in Mt. Lebanon.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
Plant fire erupts in Washington County, PA
WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A fire blazed Sunday at a plant in Washington County, according to our affiliate KDKA. The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. Officials said there was no structural damage and no area homes were affected.
