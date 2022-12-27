ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

977rocks.com

Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student

Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
977rocks.com

BC3 Receives Federal Funding As Part Of Spending Package

Butler County Community College is receiving federal funding to help with the construction of the new nursing building on campus. As part of the recent government funding package, BC3 was awarded $500,000 toward purchasing equipment for classrooms and labs in the new Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Officials...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
977rocks.com

Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End

As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.

