Jazz lose on buzzer-beater to Miami, 126-123
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – 2022 ended with heartbreak for the Utah Jazz. Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in […]
