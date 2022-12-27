ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warmth Brings Fog & Rain: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/29/22 AM

Yesterday was the first time we felt above freezing temperatures, since December 15th!. We are waking up to everyone in the upper 30s, besides the Northwoods... still flirting with the freezing mark, with slick and icy roads. A mix of sun and clouds early, will be replaced with overcast skies,...

