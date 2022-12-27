Read full article on original website
NBC26
Warmth Brings Fog & Rain: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/29/22 AM
Yesterday was the first time we felt above freezing temperatures, since December 15th!. We are waking up to everyone in the upper 30s, besides the Northwoods... still flirting with the freezing mark, with slick and icy roads. A mix of sun and clouds early, will be replaced with overcast skies,...
NBC26
December Record Breaking Heat: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/30/22 AM
Record shattering heat has struck! December 29, 2022... goes down in history as the hottest, reaching 51°, breaking the old record of 50°. This temperature was reached at 11pm!. For today, highs have already been hit, at midnight we were at 50°! This however does not go down...
