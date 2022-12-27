The Dallas Cowboys are in the clubhouse, already having completed their Week 17 round. Playing the equivalent of a morning round, Dallas took care of their business on Thursday night, winning 27-13 on the road in Tennessee to improve to 12-4 on the season. Now Dallas enters the “can anyone help us” phase of the weekend schedule, as the New Year has arrived with a ton of unfinished business.

DALLAS, TX ・ 45 MINUTES AGO