click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
Hernando Man Killed In Citrus County Motorcycle Crash Friday
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Hernando man was killed in a crash that happened around 7:00 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman was traveling northbound in an SUV on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of choking Uber driver, stealing car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of choking an Uber driver and stealing a car has been arrested. An Uber driver told investigators he was giving Derek Strang, 33, a ride on Wednesday. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as the car approached a Chili's restaurant located...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
WCJB
Osceola County deputies investigating two people shot in BVL neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what led to two people being shot in the county’s Buena Ventura Lakes neighborhood early Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to Seabreeze Circle and Palmview Court area around...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
‘I’m f— up’ Florida man accused of driving drunk nearly 4 times over legal limit
A Florida man got arrested after driving drunk with so much alcohol in his system that he was four times the legal limit, according to deputies.
click orlando
Leesburg man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Friday after driving away from the scene of a crash that evening in Sumter County which took the life of a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lloyd Douglas Walters, 59, was traveling westbound in a Jeep on State...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
WESH
WESH
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
villages-news.com
3. 91-year-old Villager sentenced to prison for hitting bicyclists with her Mercedes
A 91-year-old Villager was sentenced to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. It was the third biggest story of 2022 in The Villages. Marilyn Hamilton, of the Village of Gilchrist, was taken into custody shortly after her...
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
