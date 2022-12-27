ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County, FL

WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL

