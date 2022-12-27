ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctTm4_0jvSke4V00

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather , but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Massive storm death toll rises, flight delays continue across the country

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights . The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJBF

Richest billionaires in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burke County swimming instructor. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to issue an arrest warrant for Lexie Tenhuisen for the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Williams states that after months of dedicated inquiry, investigation, […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Southwest hopes to have schedule fixed by Friday

Southwest Airlines is looking to restore its flight schedule by Friday after canceling more than 15,000 flights over the last week, potentially bringing relief to stranded holiday travelers.
WJBF

Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
STILLMORE, GA
WJBF

Two people dead after accident in McCormick County

UPDATE, 12/29/2022, 9:07 A.M. – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people have died after an accident that occured on Highway 28 and Melrose Road. According to SCHP, the incident occurred around 6:50 P.M. on Wednesday. According to authorities, vehicle one, which was a 2008 Cadillac, was traveling south on Highway 28 while […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy