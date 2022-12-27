ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man taken to hospital after being shot near Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital Friday after being shot near the Fairgrounds, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, but it was initially in the 3400 block of Newburg Road. When they arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.

An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WIBC.com

Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison

MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LFD: 1 dead after fire at mobile home in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home Wednesday evening in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched around 8:22 p.m. to the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard and got to the mobile home in about four minutes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
