Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
WIFR
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
Louisville police advises against 'celebratory gunfire' on New Year's Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Year's Eve celebrations are upon us. It's time for countdowns, sparkling drinks and for some people, gunfire. Louisville Metro Police officers are trying to deter the use of guns this year. The department released a public service announcement centered around stopping "celebratory gunfire." In the...
Man, child sent to hospital after Louisville Expo Center shooting
The police are still searching for the shooter.
Man indicted in relation to murder of two people in 2016, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) secured an indictment for a man allegedly in connection to the murder of two people in 2016. LMPD says their Cold Case Unit secured an indictment for two counts of murder against 42-year-old Donnie Ashby. The victims, 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old...
WLKY.com
SUV crashes into Clifton bar during early morning hours, injuring 8 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
WLKY.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot near Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital Friday after being shot near the Fairgrounds, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, but it was initially in the 3400 block of Newburg Road. When they arrived...
k105.com
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
WIBC.com
Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison
MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of filming teens in bathroom of Highlands car wash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The manager of a Louisville car wash pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after police accused him of trying to film employees in the bathroom. Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, is charged with voyeurism and promoting sex performance by a minor. Louisville Metro Police said in November...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Bashford Manor neighborhood found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. According to Louisville Metro Police, Layla Mudahangarwa is missing from the 3300 block of Bass Creek Drive. That's in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say she was last seen with multi-colored beads in her hair,...
wdrb.com
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LFD: 1 dead after fire at mobile home in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home Wednesday evening in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched around 8:22 p.m. to the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard and got to the mobile home in about four minutes.
WLKY.com
Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0