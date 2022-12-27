ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

Ohio house fire kills 6 people

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNLx0_0jvSkUC700

Authorities say six people were found dead after an early morning fire in an eastern Ohio home.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Fire crews were called to the house in the village of Newcomerstown at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Six victims were removed from the structure, the Tuscarawas County coroner’s office said Monday afternoon. No details about the victims were immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Mayor Pat Cadle said crews from a number of areas were at the scene throughout the night and morning despite what he called “intense cold temperatures.” Cadle told reporters that the community was saddened by “this tragedy and loss of life.”

The (Canton) Repository reports that emergency crews and the state fire marshal’s office worked to clear debris Monday and crews had demolished most of the fire-damaged home by early afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash

No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

One dead, two injured in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person died in a house fire in Mingo Junction early Thursday morning. It happened at 119 Ohio Street. "At 2:44 this morning, Mingo and Brilliant's fire department dispatched working structure fire with entrapment," Mingo Junction Fire Chief Brandon Montgomery said. "There was a sheriff's deputy on scene. They confirmed there was entrapment. Two of the victims did get out. Unfortunately there was a fatality in the incident."
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville officials provide update on water outages

Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal House Fire Update

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WHIZ

Morgan Co. Fatal Fire

The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
MALTA, OH
WTOV 9

Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy