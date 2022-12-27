ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
veronapress.com

Verona youth to be recognized by Wisconsin Holstein Association

Braelyn Sarbacker, 11, daughter of Joe and Sarah Sarbacker, of Verona, will be honored at this month’s Wisconsin Holstein Association after being recognized as the top award recipient for the 12 and Under group. The annual Junior Holstein Convention will be held Jan. 6-8, in which youth from across...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Community Events Calendar: Jan. 5 through Jan. 12

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 5, through Thursday, Jan. 12. 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more....
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Boys hockey: Jack Marske leads Verona past Sun Prairie for seventh straight win

Senior forward Jack Marske scored two goals to power the Verona boys hockey team to a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Verona (7-2, 6-0 Big Eight) has won seven straight games since a 3-2 loss to Hudson – the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion – on Nov. 28.
VERONA, WI

