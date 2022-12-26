Read full article on original website
Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
Sometimes, we just want to treat ourselves when we must stay somewhere that isn't home. And, if you're going to treat yourself, you may as well do it in a place that is considered one of the best homes "away from home." Luxury hotels are a good way to do this, and a 5-star hotel is typically considered one of the most luxurious.
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
If you ask any Christmas-obsessed person what’s on their holiday bucket list, a visit to Europe’s famed festive markets is likely to come up. And that’s what Viking seems to be banking on with its new lineup of yuletide-themed river cruises; these take travelers along some of the continent’s most famous rivers and stop at Christmas markets along the route.
There’s a side to Tokyo that is rather risque – and something I was not expecting. I had spent the day walking the streets of Shinjuku-ku, which is adorned with colourful neon street lights, endless buzzing bars, restaurants and karaoke rooms. The Skyscraper district is also home to the Tokyo Metropolitan Building, which boasts a popular observation deck to view the city’s vast skyline. However, one thing it is also known for is Kabukicho, which unknowingly to me, has the biggest red-light district in Tokyo. After doing a lot of sightseeing that day, clocking almost 30,000 steps and having just stuffed myself with more...
People who think Canada is just another version of the United States are very wrong. The wild northern border of the country has made its way into the national mind. Its patchwork of different kinds of people has made it a country that is very different from its neighbor. Canada...
In Paris, everything tends to blend in–the homogeneity, the order of its urban architecture, are a major part of its beauty. It’s fitting, then, that one of its more unique facades of gold veined portoro marble is one of its most unique companies of the last century and a half–Cartier.And given that luxury shopping has long been one of the biggest draws for travelers to embark for Paris, a new book detailing the story of this legendary shop and its recent redesign, Cartier: 13 Rue de la Paix, is the latest selection for our series on exciting travel-related coffee table...
Wondering what exactly your boss looks for when they book your business travel? According to a new study from HRS and the Global Business Travel Association, sustainability is becoming a bigger factor than ever as companies book employee travel. The study found approximately 65 percent of those surveyed prioritize hotels...
