Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
FOX Carolina
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
Crews respond to building fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Greenville County. The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road. Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The cause […]
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
Shots fired into home leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
FOX Carolina
More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested
WYFF4.com
1 woman killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Anderson apartments, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and two other people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The shooting happened on Thursday night at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Fairview Road. Maj. Nikki Carson, with the Anderson Police Department,...
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
Suspect rams truck into deputy’s car, drives away
FOX Carolina
Orange Bowl Watch Party
Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions.
WYFF4.com
1 person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road and Mattison Road. No other details have been released.
FOX Carolina
‘Family’s backbone’: Upstate woman shares family’s tragedy to warn of drinking, driving
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New Year’s Eve is full of fun and celebration but it can quickly change with one bad decision. One Upstate woman shared her story of losing her father to a drunk driver and how it has impacted her family. According to data from the...
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
