Virginia Beach Police respond to serious crash on Independence Blvd.
Police tweeted that a crash took place in the 500 block of Independence Blvd with serious injuries Saturday.
Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton
Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Virginia Beach crash sends 6 to hospital on New Year's Eve
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. It happened around 5:05 p.m. on Kempsville Road.
Portsmouth man killed in crash on I-64 East in Chesapeake after tractor-trailer fishtails, overturns
Virginia State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash after a tractor-trailer ended up off the road, and overturned into a ditch in the median.
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
Driver dead after tractor-trailer overturns on I-64 in Chesapeake
An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays on I-64 in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.
Vehicle theft may be connected to Portsmouth murder: Police
On December 5, officers responded to Bay Area Movers Inc., located on Victory Court, for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
South Crater Road reopened after crash in Petersburg
A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.
Woman with serious injuries after stabbing in Suffolk, police say
A stabbing in Suffolk sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night. Police said around 7:50 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street.
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
73-year-old killed by wrong-way driver on Christmas Eve in Dinwiddie
A 73-year-old was killed by a wrong-way driver on Christmas Eve on Route 1, Virginia State Police said.
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.
Water main break affecting traffic in Hopewell
According to a release from the City of Hopewell, work to repair the water main began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and is expected to continue until Thursday.
Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed as suspect
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The husband of a woman shot and killed on Christmas is now classified as a suspect in the case, police say. Warrants are on file for 46-year-old Lamont Lee Lewis’ arrest, police said in an update Tuesday night. He is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging firearms within a building.
