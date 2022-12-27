ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed as suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The husband of a woman shot and killed on Christmas is now classified as a suspect in the case, police say. Warrants are on file for 46-year-old Lamont Lee Lewis’ arrest, police said in an update Tuesday night. He is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging firearms within a building.
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy