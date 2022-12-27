ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 16

By Alyssa Barbieri
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup.

Fans of the Texans and Bears should be excited as their teams look to lock down a top-two selection. Meanwhile, fans of the Broncos and Rams aren’t sitting pretty as they’ve already dealt their 2023 first-round selections to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 16, courtesy of the folks at Tankathon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5khw_0jvSjaVO00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wWlY_0jvSjaVO00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lp4XN_0jvSjaVO00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236kAG_0jvSjaVO00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178JCg_0jvSjaVO00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swAbW_0jvSjaVO00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq0yL_0jvSjaVO00
USA Today Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtwkG_0jvSjaVO00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQ6qA_0jvSjaVO00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1bfJ_0jvSjaVO00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M93WA_0jvSjaVO00
USA Today Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0nS7_0jvSjaVO00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIZDm_0jvSjaVO00
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdnRJ_0jvSjaVO00
USA Today Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tyjL_0jvSjaVO00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElX8E_0jvSjaVO00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZlAC_0jvSjaVO00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epZiF_0jvSjaVO00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNkhW_0jvSjaVO00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Rdh_0jvSjaVO00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yn0j7_0jvSjaVO00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lv2UU_0jvSjaVO00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPKZj_0jvSjaVO00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVSEB_0jvSjaVO00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEVsZ_0jvSjaVO00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGvdP_0jvSjaVO00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u3aU_0jvSjaVO00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

