A prophet teaches truth and interprets the word of God. He calls the unrighteous to repentance. He receives revelations and directions from the Lord for our benefit. He may see into the future and foretell coming events so that the world may be warned. God is the same yesterday, today, and forever more He changes not. God is still sending warningsSo shall My word be that goeth forth out of My mouth: it shall not return unto Me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.Proclaim the Word of God and stand upon it no matter what!
let's be honest most of the time they just making it up about others. like really saying another pastor or imam will die in these days ect ect. that's not biblically lead
Religion has caused more wars then anything in this world .Stupid prophesies made up by humans to cause fear. It's insanity
