There are going to be two disturbances that will be moving along a slow-moving front on our New Year’s Eve Day and will bring us some rounds of rain. The first round of rain will move through Saturday morning into early afternoon. There likely will be a lull before another round of rain moves in from the afternoon into Saturday night. Neither of these periods of rain looks like they will be heavy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

22 HOURS AGO