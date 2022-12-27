Read full article on original website
Related
Croatia rings in the New Year as a fully integrated EU member
It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million that captured international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Comments / 0