Leavenworth County, KS

KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe police shoot, kill man who was wielding ‘edged weapon’

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Olathe police after advancing towards officers with an “edged weapon,” the department said. Olathe police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Oakview Street late Saturday evening at around 11:10 p.m. on a call regarding a physical disturbance.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting involving police officer under investigation in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting is under investigation Friday morning involving a police officer, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. The incident was in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. The police department did not say if there were injuries. Editor’s Note: This is a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday

'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence man dead in suspected fentanyl overdose at Ottawa residence

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said the death of a 22-year-old man found dead at an Ottawa residence Tuesday is under investigation. According to the Ottawa Police Department, officers found evidence of fentanyl. Ottawa police officers also stated they have helped save two unresponsive people, including a 17-year-old, just in...
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

FBI: One of escaped Cass County inmates captured Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than three weeks ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. Friday morning, Sparks was captured. The FBI announced the Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, was...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas Citians enjoying swift change in weather

