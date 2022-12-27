Read full article on original website
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
Affected businesses appreciative of KCMO's response to water main break
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.
Olathe police shoot, kill man who was wielding ‘edged weapon’
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Olathe police after advancing towards officers with an “edged weapon,” the department said. Olathe police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Oakview Street late Saturday evening at around 11:10 p.m. on a call regarding a physical disturbance.
Shooting involving police officer under investigation in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting is under investigation Friday morning involving a police officer, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. The incident was in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. The police department did not say if there were injuries. Editor’s Note: This is a...
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
‘This is what we’re going to miss’: Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. “My daughter was literally gunned down like a dog in the streets and left in her car,” said Glin’s mother Resha Evans. “Anybody that’s a parent can understand the pain of that.”
Lawrence man dead in suspected fentanyl overdose at Ottawa residence
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said the death of a 22-year-old man found dead at an Ottawa residence Tuesday is under investigation. According to the Ottawa Police Department, officers found evidence of fentanyl. Ottawa police officers also stated they have helped save two unresponsive people, including a 17-year-old, just in...
FBI: One of escaped Cass County inmates captured Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than three weeks ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. Friday morning, Sparks was captured. The FBI announced the Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, was...
City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
Repaving at 17th and Main to begin Tuesday, precautionary boil advisory in place
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
KCMO man charged with trafficking crack cocaine, illegally possessing a firearm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm and crack cocaine to distribute. Reginald Lucas, 59, was charged Thursday in a three-count criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. The complaint charges Lucas with one count of being...
Kansas Citians enjoying swift change in weather
