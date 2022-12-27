Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
We “rain” in the New Year later tonight
Low pressure crosses the region tonight before exiting by early Sunday morning. Rain ends across most areas Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
WMTW
Our December thaw is now a January thaw
Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
WMTW
A mild night with patchy fog overnight
Another day of warm temperatures is expected for Saturday. Low pressure will bring late day showers before widespread rain moves in overnight into Sunday. The rain will taper off early Sunday south of the mountains, with snow showers developing across the north and mountains late Sunday into early Monday. High...
WMTW
Our early January thaw arrives today
The warming trend continues through the end of the week with showers or drizzle becoming more likely over the mountains and a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. Low pressure brings increasingly showery weather through this weekend culminating in a rainy Saturday night and early Sunday. Precipitation may end as...
WMTW
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather...
WMTW
Natural Resources Council of Maine hosts 15th annual Polar Bear Dip and Dash.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For its 15th year, hundreds of Mainers ran or jumped into the waves for a good cause. The annual polar plunge returned in person to Casco Bay to raise money for the Natural Resources Council of Maine to mitigate climate change. The event began with...
WMTW
Maine approves $104M expansion project for Sugarloaf ski area
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Unveiling of Sugerloaf 2030 expansion plan. In...
WMTW
2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine
Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
WMTW
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding
WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
Comments / 0