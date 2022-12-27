Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Main Tavern In Bangor To Temporarily Close January 1st
The legendary watering hole will shut its doors on Sunday. A popular Downtown Bangor hangout has decided to close for an unspecified amount of time, starting on Sunday, January 1st, 2023. In a recent post on their Facebook page, ownership stated that they will temporarily shut down, due to constant...
Hermon Mountain’s Slopes Are Almost Ready for A Big Opening Weekend
It's a blessing to have a spot like Hermon Mountain so close by. It really is. And that's coming from someone who can't do either of the things the mountain caters to the most. I'm terrified of riding skis or snowboards. Always have been. However, I've lived in Maine my whole life and am quite aware of how much that culture is woven into our state.
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
A Brewer Man is Accused of Attacking a Convenience Store Clerk
A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.
The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!
Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Can’t Fit That Christmas Trash Into Your Bin, Bangor? Here’s an idea…
If you live in Bangor and are wondering how you'll ever fit all of the remnants of Christmas morning into your one allotted trash bin, worry not: The City of Bangor recently sent word that they have a solution for all that; the week after Christmas, they're going to have an extra dumpster set up at their Public Works Facility.
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
Bangor PD Catches Up With Alleged Bank Robber At Hermon Gas Station
Thanks to a series of tips received from the public, Bangor PD caught up with the person they think robbed a local bank Tuesday. The alleged robbery took place at the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after it happened, Bangor PD released a still frame from a video feed showing pretty plainly the person of interest they were looking for.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Bangor PD Searches For Suspect After Broadway Bangor Savings Bank Robbed Tuesday
Bangor Police are asking the public for help locating a person of interest related to a bank robbery that took place this week. The robbery allegedly took place at the Bangor Savings Bank located at 652 Broadway in Bangor. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department,...
Way To Represent; Holden’s “25 Days Of Kindness” Program Makes The National News
Several years ago, the Holden Police Department under the leadership of Chief Chris Greeley, started the "25 Days of Kindness Program." According to Chief Greeley, it started out as a small operation. "This started 6 years ago with like $200 and just my guys doing some good deeds. It's now...
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
