Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed in Southeast Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of 12th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a public information officer for the department.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police

WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shooting After Victim Walks Into Takoma Park 7-Eleven

Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating a shooting after a man walked into a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said that around 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, an adult male entered the 7-Eleven located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers responded to the scene and provided medical assistance until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
restonnow.com

Maryland man arrested in connection with Reston bank robbery

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Wells Fargo in Reston’s North Point Village Center, police announced today. Police believe the suspect — 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter — may be involved with multiple other robberies in the region. Yesterday morning (Wednesday) shortly...
RESTON, VA
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

