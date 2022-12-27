Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
WTOP
Armored police vehicle used to stop man ‘in crisis’ driving tractor through Frederick
A man “in crisis” was refusing to exit a John Deere tractor that he drove through Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they persuaded the man to exit the tractor on Marcies Choice Lane, where deputies used an armored vehicle called a BearCat.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Suspect Sought in Mail Carrier Robbery in Downtown Silver Spring; $50K Reward Offered
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on Wednesday morning at 1215 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday,...
Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed in Southeast Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of 12th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a public information officer for the department.
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
fox5dc.com
Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police
WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
Two people of interest sought in deadly Mondawmin Metro Station shooting
Detectives released new photos of two people who were at the scene when the shooting happened. On Monday, officers found 20-year-old Caleb Thompson with a gunshot wound at the station.
County Officials Exploring Downtown Silver Spring Police District
Montgomery County officials are exploring adding a new police district and increasing staffing to address crime in downtown Silver Spring. An investigation is underway to determine whether a seventh police district in the county, focusing on downtown Silver Spring, is necessary, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately
A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say. Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Jones...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Police Investigating Shooting After Victim Walks Into Takoma Park 7-Eleven
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating a shooting after a man walked into a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said that around 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, an adult male entered the 7-Eleven located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers responded to the scene and provided medical assistance until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
restonnow.com
Maryland man arrested in connection with Reston bank robbery
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Wells Fargo in Reston’s North Point Village Center, police announced today. Police believe the suspect — 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter — may be involved with multiple other robberies in the region. Yesterday morning (Wednesday) shortly...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
Temple Hills Man Identified As Pedestrian Killed In Suitland Collision
The pedestrian killed days before Christmas after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County has been identified, authorities say.Dae'Quann West, 29, of Temple Hills, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, acc…
