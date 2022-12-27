ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

See Southwest, other flight cancelations, delays. How to check your flight status

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEpHd_0jvSgY9X00

After blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures hit Greater Cincinnati late last week, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport continues to experience delays and cancellations.

As of 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2,995 U.S. flights were canceled and 3,634 were delayed nationwide, according to FlightAware , the real-time flight tracking website. Most of those cancelations are Southwest Airlines flights.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people, according to the Associated Press .

At CVG, six departures and six arrivals were canceled as of 1:50 p.m., according to the airport's website . All of those flights were Southwest flights and many were either arriving at or departing from Denver, Baltimore or Chicago-Midway International Airport.

The cancellations come as many continue their holiday travel.

Over the span of just two weeks, which ends Jan. 2, an estimated 400,000 travelers will have ventured into and out of CVG for the holidays, CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said.

Travelers are encouraged to visit CVG's website to check their flight status and download their airline's app to get real-time updates sent directly to their phones.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: See Southwest, other flight cancelations, delays. How to check your flight status

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The pipes burst in a Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Monday afternoon, leading to a days-long closure that will impact business heading into the new year. Hathaway’s Diner has been located inside the Carew Tower since 1956. Employees got in Monday morning to find the restaurant frigid due...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy