Coco Austin defends 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, twerking in Christmas video

Coco Austin clapped back before Instagram haters could take issue with a video of her daughter, Chanel, twerking in Christmas pajamas.

“She loves to joke,” the actress captioned the footage on Monday.

Austin explained that she and her family members were “in the middle of” filming a TikTok video in her front yard when the 7-year-old ran out “to bust a move and make [them] laugh.”

The “Ice Loves Coco” alum included hashtags comparing her and Ice-T’s little one to Tina Belcher from “Bob’s Burgers,” who is famous for doing the same dance on the Adult Swim show.

She added, “Gotta love family time!”

Coco Austin showed her daughter, Chanel, twerking in a Christmas video.

Instagram users expressed mixed feelings about Austin’s video, set to Young MC’s “Bust a Move,” sharing their opinions in the comments section.

“Not a good look at all 😮,” one follower wrote, while another added, “SMH just whyyyy , this is not okay !”

Others defended the social media upload, with many praising Chanel for her “perfect” imitation of the animated character.

“People need to lighten up she’s in Christmas pj’s barely facing the camera and she’s clearly copying that chick from Bob’s Burgers,” read one supporters’ comment.

Austin often claps back at the Instagram parenting police. coco/Instagram

Another agreed, writing, “I love it!!! She is adorable!! She does an awesome Tina Belcher.”

Austin has experienced her fair share of online criticism since welcoming Chanel in 2015, with the model telling Tamron Hall last month that she is constantly “underneath a microscope.”

The model shares her daughter with Ice-T. coco/Instagram

The former reality star, who cried during the November interview , explained, “You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. … You just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.

The previous month, Austin opened up to Page Six about “hypocrite” haters bashing her on social media.

“They’re like, on me,” she said in October, noting that trolls always “say something” negative about her parenting tactics.