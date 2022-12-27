Read full article on original website
ChangeNOW stands against fraudulent actions, ensures high compliance standards amid Alameda wallets’ suspicious activity
Taking into account the company’s high security standards in terms of resistance to illegal activity, ChangeNOW is putting serious effort into preventing such incidents as the recent Alameda wallets’ case. Once fraudulent activity was first reported by investigators, the ChangeNOW compliance team responded immediately and blocklisted suspicious wallets....
These 17 Fraud Crypto Websites Have Been Flagged By California Regulators
A total of 17 questionable crypto websites, which also include crypto brokers, have been flagged by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI). These websites are believed to be conducting fraudulent practices. The warning against these 17 crypto websites and brokers was passed over a period of two...
Bad Actors Win Big In Crypto With Over $3 Billion Stolen In 2022
Bad actors are now almost synonymous with the crypto space given the number of scams and hacks perpetuated on an almost daily basis. So far in the year 2022, these bad actors have come out on top, beating out previous years’ records. With $3 billion stolen already in 2022, they have had a very ‘productive year.’
3Commas Leak Exposes Over 100,000 APIs, CEO Confirms
For a while now, 3Commas users have been posting on social media about a possible breach that led to their API keys being leaked. This resulted in unauthorized and unusual trading patterns on users’ exchange accounts, in most cases, in a bid to pump and dump coins. 3Commas had so far denied all of the rumors saying there was no breach but with irrefutable evidence now staring them in the face, the crypto trading platform has taken responsibility for the first time.
5 Best Crypto Performers During The 2022 Market Flop
The exuberant peaks of the crypto business in 2022 fell into an extended crypto winter and left many of the sector’s top companies belly up. The aftermath of the shutdown of several large cryptocurrency exchanges has made concerns about liquidity and solvency a big topic of conversation throughout the market.
Top 5 Crypto To Keep An Eye On In 2023
The crypto market has had an eventful 2022. With the numerous collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed this year alone, it comes as no surprise that the market is marking the end on a low note. However, as another year is ushered in, there are numerous cryptocurrencies in the space that offer opportunities in the coming year. Here is a list of assets that have proven and will continue to prove themselves.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. Zhou: “It won’t be business as usual for...
Winklevoss Twins, Gemini Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over $900 Million Crypto Mess
Who will be the next crypto top honchos to fall? Will it be the Winklevoss twins?. Investors have filed a lawsuit against embattled Gemini and its founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, accusing them of fraud and other crimes, reports disclosed Tuesday. A group of investors filed a class-action lawsuit in...
