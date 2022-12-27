ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in South Dakota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Dakota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Dakota. GOLF’s other course...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota

Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
William Davis

South Dakota Activists Aiming to Put Cannabis Legalization on the State Ballot for the Third Time

In order to place cannabis legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles, activists in South Dakota have taken the first step in that direction by filing a reform proposal with the state Legislative Research Council.
Indy100

Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
Flying Magazine

Look Out, Rapid City!

It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

