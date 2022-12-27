Read full article on original website
Has George Santos put the GOP in a tight spot?
(NewsNation) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., is under a federal investigation after admitting he fabricated parts of his past during the campaign that includes stories about his heritage, education and professional history. Many feel that Santos has put Republicans in a pickle: How do party leaders deal with his...
U.S. Rep. introduces new bill as George Santos lies continue
NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A new bill introduced Thursday could make it tougher for candidates to lie about themselves on the campaign trail. U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres released the new bill on Twitter, calling it the Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker (SANTOS) ACT in reference to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, who admitted to lying about his heritage, career and education during his campaign.
Stories in 2022 you may have forgotten about
(NewsNation) — News moves fast in the digital age. Stories that grabbed headlines for weeks in a previous era now last a matter of hours. With the sheer volume of content, it’s easy to forget what happened and when. Here are seven stories from 2022 you might have...
House committee releases Donald Trump’s tax returns
(NewsNation) — Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday. The returns are from 2015 to 2020, and show big changes year-to-year in Trump’s income tax and his reported losses. As expected, they include redactions of some sensitive personal information such as Social Security and bank account numbers. But they also show how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligation and reveal details about foreign accounts, charitable contributions and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures, which had largely remained shielded from public scrutiny.
Michelle Obama ‘couldn’t stand’ Barack for 10 years
(NewsNation) — In a candid interview with with Revolt TV, former first lady Michelle Obama said she “couldn’t stand” former President Barack Obama for about 10 years when the couple’s daughters were young. Mychael Schnell, House reporter at The Hill, joins NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to...
Biden taking tougher stance on China in 2023
(NewsNation) — A new year has ushered in a possible new posture toward China by the U.S. The White House told NewsNation the Biden administration will continue to get tougher through a series of new policies in 2023 aimed at limiting China’s influence, economic growth, and military strength.
Book claims Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service agents
President Biden doesn’t trust some of the Secret Service agents around him and doesn’t believe certain details of the biting incident with his dog Major, according to a new book about the administration. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” says Biden has...
Cunningham: Santos ‘no different’ than Democrats who lied
(NewsNation) — In an impassioned debate Wednesday night with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, conservative talk show host Bill Cunningham said he felt New York Congressman-elect George Santos — who apologized earlier this week for lying about his heritage, career and education during his campaign — was “no different” than other Democratic politicians.
