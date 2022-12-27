(NewsNation) — Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday. The returns are from 2015 to 2020, and show big changes year-to-year in Trump’s income tax and his reported losses. As expected, they include redactions of some sensitive personal information such as Social Security and bank account numbers. But they also show how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligation and reveal details about foreign accounts, charitable contributions and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures, which had largely remained shielded from public scrutiny.

2 DAYS AGO