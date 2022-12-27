Read full article on original website
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts
USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022
These properties reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos. The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way. The highest of the high-end sales in...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires
Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA
Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
naticktownnews.com
What’s in a Waste Ban?
At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
Dining Ideas for New Years? The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts
The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially diners. And I mean a lot of diners! Not only are these eateries popular, but they have been in business for many decades! Or should I say even centuries!. Let's...
City of Pittsfield Christmas tree pickup schedule
The City of Pittsfield has released its Christmas tree pickup schedule. The Pittsfield Department of Public Services also wants to make people aware that Christmas tree pickup will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule in January.
hollistontownnews.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
