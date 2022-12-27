ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

WBEC AM

The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts

USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA

Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

