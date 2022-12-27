ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

B102.7

Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple

It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023

One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, December 30, 2022, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed. Zone 2:...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts

"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed

Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Need a Light? Check out the Christmas Lights Competition in Tea

A group of residents in the city of Tea, South Dakota has a friendly little Christmas lights competition going on right now to help celebrate the season. And by the looks of it, it could possibly even make Clark W. Griswold envious. According to Dakota News Now, 15 homes throughout...
TEA, SD
