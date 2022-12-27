Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Above and Beyond Children Museum temporally closed after cold snap damages pipes
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The recent cold snap has forced a historic downtown Sheboygan building to temporarily shut its doors. On Christmas morning, Above and Beyond Children Museum sustained substantial ice and water damage, which closed it down. This place is usually filled with 300-400 kids. But on Christmas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 after small amounts of asbestos were found in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst – causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
Milwaukee man arrested after multi-agency vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac County
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a five-mile police pursuit and crashed head-on into a squad car in Fond du Lac County. Another Milwaukee man remains a suspect for assault charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County 'Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights' caps 2022
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo transformed into an illuminated world for the final time Saturday night, Dec. 31. The special "Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights" show ran until 9 p.m. From twinkling lights to animals, guests could enjoy an evening under the stars. If you missed your chance to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Statewide Silver Alert canceled; Manitowoc woman found safe
MANITOWOC, Wis. - UPDATE: The statewide Silver Alert for Susan Dewane has been canceled. She was found safe. The original missing person report is available below. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Susan Dewane of Manitowoc, last seen Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. Dewane is described as 5...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp was off-duty when he stopped to help at the scene of a crash on I-894 and National two days before Christmas. He and a woman, Xuan Nguyen Rollmann, were struck by a vehicle, and Rollmann did not survive her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
wearegreenbay.com
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads law enforcement on ‘high-risk’ pursuit in stolen vehicle through Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee is in custody and being held on numerous charges relating to a ‘high-risk’ pursuit through Fond du Lac that included a head-on collision with a squad car. In a joint release from the Fond du Lac Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase, crash involving deputy's squad
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 31 after an assault investigation led to a police chase. Initially, Fond du Lac police were investigating the assault complaint, which possibly involved a gun and a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted that vehicle near Western and Military around 8:25 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
Comments / 1