Southwest sends two flights to CCIA passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southwest Airlines have sent two planes to the Corpus Christi International Airport in an effort to help begin the process of moving passengers once again. These are the first planes that have been sent by the airline to help flyers who've been stranded. CCIA plans...
Boom put around USS Lexington, Texas State Aquarium as oil spotted in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oil that is possibly from the Christmas Eve spill near Flint Hills Ingleside has been found near North Beach, according to the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Coast Guard. Paraffin balls were spotted near North Beach on Thursday and officials have been looking...
Corpus Christi oil spill 3.5 times larger than first reported, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upward of 14,000 gallons of light crude oil poured into the Corpus Christi Bay during the oil spill late Christmas Eve night near Ingleside. That's 10,000 more gallons than first reported. The revised estimate Friday from Flint Hills Resources came after the U.S. Coast Guard...
CCIA Southwest flight cancelations result in upset flyers looking for alternate travel methods
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bad weather and staffing shortages have caused major irritations on Southwest Airline flights in and out of Corpus Christi. Flyers are having to be rebooked onto other flights with passengers scrambling to figure out another way to get to their final destinations. Corpus Christi International...
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
Locals getting ready to end the year with last minute firework shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been quite a few people heading to local fireworks stands as they get ready for the night. Every year there is always a large selection for folks to choose from. Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.
Year-in-Review: Ten stories that made headlines in Corpus Christi in 2022
An attorney arrested for human smuggling, the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are the 10 most clicked stories of 2022. From an attorney being arrested for human smuggling to the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are our top 10 stories of 2022.
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
Gas prices take an upward turn this week
The price of gas at the pump has jumped 13 cents per gallon in the past week according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
Flint Hills work with local, state agencies to cleanup Corpus Christi Bay oil spill
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office are inspecting the area to get an update on cleanup efforts on the La Quinta Channel oil spill. On Christmas Eve, Coast Guard officials said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled...
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
'Bollard Brigade' to help watch over yarn bomb project in Port Aransas after founder receives cancer diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some colorful characters back in Port Aransas that are putting smiles on the faces of plenty of beach goers and winter Texans. They're called bollard buddies. Made of yarn, the critters cover those wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty...
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spills into Corpus Christi Bay from cracked pipeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders are monitoring an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility over the holiday weekend.
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
Nine-year-old Coastal Bend boxer continues to knock out the competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nine-year-old Jax Pinney just got into boxing a year ago and he's already made huge strides. He is ranked number three in the country and has even taken down the number one boxer while competing in an older age bracket. Jax told 3NEWS that he's...
