Crash in Lincoln, RI kills 22-year-old Mass. man; Driver charged with DUI
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash in Rhode Island early Saturday that police say was caused by a person allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities. Christopher Vincent, a 25-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts man, was taken into custody following the single-car...
Man tried to hide in a tree after breaking into Worcester store, police say
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly broke into a Worcester store earlier in the morning, fled in a car and tried to hide from law enforcement by climbing up into a tree, officials said. State police responded to the Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester at 2:15...
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
Man accused of bringing loaded gun into Logan Airport held without bail
A Hyde Park man who was arrested Wednesday after police said he carried a loaded firearm through a Boston Logan Airport TSA security checkpoint was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license (third offense),...
Crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham injures 3 people, traps 1 in vehicle
Three people were injured and one was trapped inside their vehicle following a rollover crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of I-93 near Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
Alexandra Eckersley’s family ‘in shock’ as she is accused of leaving newborn
The family of Boston Red Sox legend and former NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley found out from the news about circumstances involving Eckersley’s daughter, Alexandra Eckersley, according to a statement from the family. Police have accused Alexandra Eckersley of leaving a newborn child in 15-degree temperatures shortly after giving birth...
Distracted driver crashed into a 53-foot-tractor trailer in Auburn, police say
A car crashed into a 53-foot-tractor trailer that was disabled waiting for a tow in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to police, the crash occurred at 5:26 p.m. at 441 Washington St. at St. Mark St. The driver of a 2006 Toyota pulled out of a driveway 300 feet away from the point of the accident. The driver also ran over a road triangle, police said.
TSA detects 31st gun at Boston Logan in 2022; Hyde Park man arrested
In the same week that Boston Logan International Airport hit a record with the most firearms detected in a year, another loaded firearm was detected and resulted in an arrest on Wednesday. A loaded Hi-Standard, Model B .22 caliber firearm along with seven rounds was detected in a man’s carry-on...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Newton bridge closed after truck with raised dumpster lift hits it
A bridge in Newton was closed for repairs Thursday after the dumpster lift of a truck became lodged in it following a crash. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a truck crashing int the Auburn St. Bridge that crosses Route 90 in Newtown Thursday morning, according to officials. The...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Boston health officials issue grim COVID warning ahead of New Year’s Eve
Boston public health officials issued a stark COVID-19 warning Friday ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, saying a rise in coronavirus and influenza levels is expected to continue into the New Year. The warning from the Boston Public Health Commission comes as local school administrators asked students...
Dog dies after falling through ice in Everett, fire department says
A dog died Wednesday after falling through ice into water, the Everett Fire Department said. The fire department said it attempted to save the dog. But the dog ultimately died after being rescued, it said in a statement. “Crews from EFD tried their best to save a dog that fell...
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners
WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats to open at Worcester Public Market
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats will soon be opening its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. Briana Azier, owner of the artisan chocolate and treat business, told MassLive that she would be taking over the lease for the space in the Public Market in January and would be taking a short time to build out the back, hire staff and get ready to open.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has always been a Red Sox fan: ‘I hate Bucky Dent’
For Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, his new role has positioned him in the same city as his favorite American League baseball team: the Red Sox. Montgomery grew up in Montreal, so it should be little surprise that his favorite team growing up was the National League’s Montreal Expos (which moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2004) Still, that did not stop Montgomery from rooting for Boston, an interest that started with one of the most memorable years in Red Sox history.
