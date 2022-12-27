ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners

WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
WORCESTER, MA
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats to open at Worcester Public Market

Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats will soon be opening its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. Briana Azier, owner of the artisan chocolate and treat business, told MassLive that she would be taking over the lease for the space in the Public Market in January and would be taking a short time to build out the back, hire staff and get ready to open.
WORCESTER, MA
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has always been a Red Sox fan: ‘I hate Bucky Dent’

For Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, his new role has positioned him in the same city as his favorite American League baseball team: the Red Sox. Montgomery grew up in Montreal, so it should be little surprise that his favorite team growing up was the National League’s Montreal Expos (which moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2004) Still, that did not stop Montgomery from rooting for Boston, an interest that started with one of the most memorable years in Red Sox history.
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
