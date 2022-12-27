Daughters donate for Christmas

Sun City Agua Fria NSDAR Chapter Chaplain Patricia Alicki and Daughter Mary Hart delivered donations of Christmas toys to the Sun City Valley View Food Assistance at 107th and Peoria avenues. Toys were accepted through Dec. 24. Many chapter members of the Sun City National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Agua Fria Chapter donated the toys. Toys were also purchased by Treasurer Rita Sattazahn from the chapter’s toy fund. Visit aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.