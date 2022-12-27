Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Double celebration: Lindenhurst welcomes 2023 with village's 100th anniversary
The celebration brought the community out for some family fun that included live music, fireworks and a ball drop that was best part for many.
News 12
Travel back to Long Island's colonial days at Ketcham Inn in Moriches
GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Dec. 29. The Ketcham Inn has stood on the site along winding Montauk Highway since the 1600s - and although progress has marched on, it still remains as a reminder of what once there was. The Ketcham Inn is open year...
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
Karyn Timmons is facing foreclosure and eviction from the residence for issues including failure to pay co-op fees.
Officials: House in Mohegan Lake left unsalvageable by fire
Fire officials say a call reporting a large house fire on Locust Avenue came in at 5 a.m.
Warwick mom thanks first responders for rescuing 5-year-old stuck in tree
The 5-year-old boy, Will, was playing in the woods near their house on Chardavoyne Road when his leg got stuck in a tree that he was climbing and was turning blue.
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
Bridgeport house fire displaces 12 adults, 5 kids
Fire officials say the fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Poplar Street.
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant opens in Yonkers
The owners, Renan Rojos, Jose Cruz Ramirez, and Armundo Dominguez, are all from Puebla, Mexico and they're ready to bring their country's hospitality to all who visit the restaurant.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
Bridgeport area sees continued trend of scary events with gas station robbery
Bridgeport police say the Valero Station on Huntington Turnpike was robbed by two men around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the men took $5,000 in cash from both registers.
Police: 1-year-old who ingested heroin saved by officers with Narcan
Police say Hazlet and Holmdel officers administered a dose of Narcan and transported the baby to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for further treatment.
NYPD: 17-year-old girl arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Bronx teen
Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in the Bronx back in November.
Police: Father charged in killing of his 4-month-old child
A Brooklyn father has been placed under arrest for the killing of his infant child, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
News 12
Paterson Public Schools to return to universal masking after holiday break
District officials have announced that Paterson Public Schools will return to universal masking when schools and offices reopen after the holiday break on Jan. 3. Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer notified parents and staff members of the decision in a letter on Dec. 22, citing the rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases in Passaic County as the basis for the decision.
Sanitation workers go on strike in New Brunswick
The workers showed up in front of City Hall for a peaceful protest. They say they are fed up with being overworked and underpaid.
Brooklyn woman charged with murder of her father, attempted murder of younger sister
A Brooklyn woman is facing murder charges in the death of her own father who police say was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning.
Comments / 0