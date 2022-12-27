ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

WTVC

Two men charged with counterfeit bill scheme, Dunlap police say

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Dunlap police officers have arrested two men who they say were involved in a counterfeit bill scheme. Last Thursday, Dunlap officers stopped a Chrysler 300. Inside, 2 suspects they believe had passed counterfeit money at the Dollar General in Georgia. Another counterfeit bill was passed at...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Vivi Christopoulos

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 29th, 2022 goes to Vivi Christopoulos. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

At least 20 apartments damaged after fire on Mountain Creek Road

Chattanooga, Tenn. — A large apartment fire sparked a second alarm response from the Chattanooga Fire Department early Saturday morning and damaged multiple units. According to a release from the Chattanooga Fire Department crews were called to the Signal View Apartment on Mountain Creek Road around 1 Saturday morning.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

