Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Production Line Robots Delivered To Giga Texas
A shipment of 66 production line robots has been delivered to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the upcoming Cybertruck is expected to start production in 2023. The robots, made by the German company Kuka, arrived from Europe on December 18, as shown in a bill of lading obtained by the Twitter user @greggertruck. In it, we can see several packages sent from Germany with the final destination being Tesla’s factory in Texas.
Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. is offering rare discounts through year’s end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31. The move comes ahead of a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500 that’s scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Teslas weren’t eligible for a previous federal tax credit program because the company had reached a limit of 200,000 vehicles sold. Next year’s credits don’t have such a limit. “This is a sign of demand cracks and not a good sign for Tesla heading into the December year-end,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an e-mail. “EV competition is increasing across the board, and Tesla is seeing some demand headwinds.”
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
Digital Trends
Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S
Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
itechpost.com
Prices of Used Tesla Cars are Starting to Drop, Data Shows
Data shows that prices of used Tesla cars are dropping at a rapid rate than vehicles from other automakers, according to Reuters. Last month, the price for a used Tesla was $55,754. It was down from $67,297 in July, indicating a 17 percent drop. Edmunds' data revealed that the overall used car market posted only a 4 percent drop during that period.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla Giga Shanghai To Take Another Production Break In January
Tesla might reduce the number of production days at the Giga Shanghai plant in China in January, after it limited the output in the last days of 2022. Reuters reports that the company plans to run a reduced production schedule, extending the reduced output it began this month into next year. This is unofficial information, based on an internal schedule reviewed by Reuters.
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
LA Times op-ed writer is 'embarrassed' to drive environment-saving Tesla because of Musk
Former Playboy magazine editor John Blumenthal published an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times Wednesday lamenting owning a Tesla in light of Elon Musk’s politics.
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms Lathrop Megafactory can produce 10k Megapacks per year
Tesla Energy does not get as much attention as the company’s electric vehicles, but it has achieved its own fair share of milestones over the course of 2022. And thanks to the Lathrop Megafactory, which produces Megapack batteries, Tesla Energy could very well achieve even more milestones in the coming years.
torquenews.com
The Final Delivery Estimates for Tesla Q4, 2022 Are In
We have the final delivery estimates from Troy Teslike, who is an accurate estimator of Tesla's delivery and production numbers. Here they are:. 2022 was a great year for Tesla as a business and as we wait another week or so for Tesla's official production and delivery numbers for Q4, 2022, we can see an estimate from someone who has been doing estimation of Tesla's business for quite some time, Troy Teslike.
electrek.co
Tesla announces upcoming launch of Model S and Model X in China
Tesla has announced the upcoming launch of Model S and Model X in China – with pricing coming on January 6 and deliveries in the first half of 2023. Model S and Model X haven’t come to China since Tesla shut down production in January 2021 to refresh the models.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Journey to Unchain Our Energy: Why They're Developing Their Own Batteries
As one of the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Tesla is looking to increase its control over the production of its vehicles by developing its own battery cells. This effort is part of the company’s mission to reduce the cost of EVs and make them more affordable.
teslarati.com
Tesla heading towards new delivery record in Q4 despite demand concern narrative
Tesla is anticipated to report a new delivery record in Q4 at the beginning of January. It remains to be seen if the potential milestone would be enough to reassure investors and analysts, considering the challenges being faced by the company, such as inflation, production headwinds in China, and the rise of legitimate competitors, among others.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
torquenews.com
Tesla Announces Good Move Returning To Extra Models To China With a Set Date
Tesla just made a big announcement in China revealing that it is bringing two new models to the country. Pricing of these models will be announce on January 6th and they will come in the 1st half of 2023. So what are those models? Note that I didn't say they are new models.
Comments / 0