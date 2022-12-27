Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Jurgen Klopp reveals where Cody Gakpo will play for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp discusses what position Cody Gakpo will play in for Liverpool following transfer from PSV Eindhoven.
Jurgen Klopp makes Robert Lewandowski comparison with Darwin Nunez & Cody Gakpo
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he sees the potential in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and so is not worried if they are not prolific scorers for the Reds immediately.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Jurgen Klopp issues update on Roberto Firmino's Liverpool future
Jurgen Klopp fields questions on whether Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo means Roberto Firmino is leaving.
Liverpool 'fought off late rival bid' to sign Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's surprise deal for Cody Gakpo forced another Premier League rival to make a move for the Netherlands international, but the offer was short of PSV Eindhoven's asking price.
Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Chelsea Women contracts: When every player's current deal expires
When every Chelsea player's current contract expires - including Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Millie Bright and more.
Erling Haaland: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea transfer request
Frank Lampard has spoken about trying to sign Erling Haaland at Chelsea before the striker made his name.
Jordan Henderson responds to claims he urged Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool
Jordan Henderson speaks on his influence on Jude Bellingham's future.
Chelsea closing in on Benoit Badiashile signing
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Fulham 2-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Saints denied point late on
Southampton were denied a valuable point late on as they fell 2-1 to Fulham on New Year's Eve.
Man City predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester City's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Alexander Nubel reveals decision on Bayern Munich return
Alexander Nubel has confirmed his decision on returning to Bayern Munich to replace Manuel Neuer.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0