ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Three-Vehicle Crash Near Plainview Injures Four

Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.
PLAINVIEW, MN
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Power 96

Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious

The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Steele County Pulling Plows Off Roads Due to Blizzard

Due to the blizzard conditions and limited visibility, Steele County will only be plowing main county roads until 5 pm today, including higher traveled portions of County Highways 2, 8, 7, 12 14, 30, 43 and 45. The county will not be plowing less traveled minor county roads today. The...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy