Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.

PLAINVIEW, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO