Three-Vehicle Crash Near Plainview Injures Four
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious
The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
Steele County Pulling Plows Off Roads Due to Blizzard
Due to the blizzard conditions and limited visibility, Steele County will only be plowing main county roads until 5 pm today, including higher traveled portions of County Highways 2, 8, 7, 12 14, 30, 43 and 45. The county will not be plowing less traveled minor county roads today. The...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
